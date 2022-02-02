Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NXN stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

