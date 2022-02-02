Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NXN stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
