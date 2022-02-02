NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.70

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 279266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.36.

NVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,000.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

