NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR stock opened at $5,365.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,577.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,238.09. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVR stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

