NXM Market Cap Reaches $615.48 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, NXM has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $93.12 or 0.00241698 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $615.48 million and approximately $43,690.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,891,413 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,540 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

