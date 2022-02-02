NYL Investors LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515,141 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 340,752 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

