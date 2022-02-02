NYL Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,213. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

