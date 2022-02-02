NZS Capital LLC Acquires 10,337 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.76. 187,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,985,908. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

