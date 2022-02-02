NZS Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,819 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

