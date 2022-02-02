NZS Capital LLC Has $13.86 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NZS Capital LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Square accounts for 1.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $12.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.06. 589,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,814,938. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

