NZS Capital LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NZS Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,476 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,306. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

