NZS Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NZS Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,159 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE:NET traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,005. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.