O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.43 EPS.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.