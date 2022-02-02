Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 19.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 18.96.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded up 0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,948. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 6.11 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.92.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

