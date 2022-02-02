Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

