OceanEx Token Price Down 10.6% This Week (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $8,508.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.73 or 0.07092926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.04 or 1.00131982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00055354 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

