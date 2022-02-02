ODUWA (OWC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,201.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $7,201.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,496.55 or 1.00258998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.89 or 0.00494368 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

