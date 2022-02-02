Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,694. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

