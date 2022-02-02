OKCash 1-Day Volume Hits $2,165.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.04 million and $2,165.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.78 or 1.00219151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00074087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.00499009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,245,642 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.