OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,983 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

