OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.75. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

