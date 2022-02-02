Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $12.24

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $11.92. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 501 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,061,000.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

