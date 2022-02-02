OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $651.99 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $651.99 million and $157.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $4.65 or 0.00012552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00280547 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

