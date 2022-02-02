OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

NYSE:OMF opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $63.19.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.