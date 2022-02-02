Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 3,438 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 365.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.58.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

