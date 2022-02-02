Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,873 shares of company stock worth $213,136,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

