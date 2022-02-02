Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $571,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.12. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.