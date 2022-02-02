Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $683,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 60,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

