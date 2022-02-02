Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,831 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

