Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 6,343 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 184,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

