Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $691,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

LNG opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.