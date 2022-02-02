Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

