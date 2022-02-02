Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,832 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock opened at $467.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.44 and its 200 day moving average is $477.83. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,919,425. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.