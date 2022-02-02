Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $133.79 and a 52 week high of $177.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

