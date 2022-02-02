Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

