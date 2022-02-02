Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sierra Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday.

SRRA opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 955,601 shares of company stock valued at $25,778,543. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.