Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $815,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.