Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kopin worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 148,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOPN. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $284.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

