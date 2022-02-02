Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 414.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,602 shares of company stock worth $7,786,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.