Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

