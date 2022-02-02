Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 47.5% in January

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $153,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,356. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

