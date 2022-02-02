Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$40.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in the Middle East and West Africa. It has 65% participating and working interest in the Hawler license area covering 788 square kilometers located in the central part of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and 85% participating interest in the AGC Central license area covering an area of 3,148 square kilometers located in the offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

