OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OSI Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSIS stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

