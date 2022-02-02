Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$18,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,479,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,315,060.57.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Friday, December 24th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Robert Wares purchased 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,712.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Robert Wares acquired 17,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

OM opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$73.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

