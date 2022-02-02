Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) fell 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

