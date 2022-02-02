Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on the stock.

LON:OMG opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Oxford Metrics has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 132 ($1.77). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of £143.00 million and a P/E ratio of 48.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

