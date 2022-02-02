PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Jack K. Levier Sells 8,620 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

