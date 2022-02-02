Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

