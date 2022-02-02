Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 39,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 50,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of C$16.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara Project located in the Australia. The company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Red Lake Project located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario; and Tully West Gold Property located in Ontario.

