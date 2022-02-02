Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.04 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 66,309 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of £6.22 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

About Panther Metals (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

