Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Holdings Decreased by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International comprises about 6.4% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned 7.59% of Papa John’s International worth $350,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2,702.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 63.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

